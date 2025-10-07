Russia again attacked energy and railway infrastructure overnight, power outages in Poltava and Sumy - Deputy Prime Minister

$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 20871 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 49433 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 41641 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 44371 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 79005 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 33135 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 39737 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 66262 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 77685 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 92870 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
1.2m/s
89%
753mm
Popular news
Russia would not have a single missile or most drones if it could not buy Western-made components - ZelenskyyOctober 6, 08:14 PM • 10217 views
Drone Systems Forces hit a rare Russian electronic warfare station "Zhitel" (video)VideoOctober 6, 09:11 PM • 10553 views
"I have practically made a decision" - Trump on supplying Tomahawk missiles to UkraineVideoOctober 6, 09:36 PM • 13846 views
Head of Mykolaiv KEU embezzled UAH 1.4 million allocated for the country's defenseOctober 6, 10:50 PM • 11296 views
May accelerate the evolution of war: Ukraine created a unique unmanned surface vesselOctober 6, 11:24 PM • 13247 views
Publications
Top 5 Chicken Dishes: Simple and Delicious Recipes for Family DinnerPhotoOctober 6, 12:01 PM • 35986 views
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12October 6, 08:19 AM • 45834 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhotoOctober 6, 06:06 AM • 79025 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 186513 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 114171 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Jan Lipavský
Dmytro Kuleba
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Kharkiv
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 13325 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 67275 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 63570 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 139089 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 70631 views
Actual
The Guardian
Truth Social
Financial Times
The New York Times
Forbes

Russia again attacked energy and railway infrastructure overnight, power outages in Poltava and Sumy - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

Massive attacks occurred overnight in Poltava and Sumy regions, hitting a locomotive depot, power supply distance, and traction substations. An energy facility was damaged, leaving over a thousand households without electricity.

Russia again attacked energy and railway infrastructure overnight, power outages in Poltava and Sumy - Deputy Prime Minister

Russian troops attacked energy and railway infrastructure in Poltava and Sumy regions overnight, including a locomotive depot in Poltava, causing power outages in Poltava and Sumy, and train delays, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia is once again hitting energy and railway infrastructure. Overnight - massive attacks in Poltava and Sumy regions.

- Kuleba wrote.

"In Poltava, a locomotive depot, power supply distance, and traction substations were hit. Administrative and warehouse premises, rolling stock were damaged," the Vice Prime Minister said.

According to him, fires broke out there, which were extinguished by rescuers, and there were no casualties.

"Due to the attack, trains Kharkiv-Lviv, Lviv-Kharkiv, Kramatorsk-Lviv were temporarily delayed - now all are on the move," the official continued.

"As a result of the hits, an energy facility was damaged - more than a thousand households in Poltava and surrounding settlements remained without electricity," Kuleba noted. "A similar situation in Sumy - damage to residential buildings and power outages in part of the city were recorded."

According to him, emergency response headquarters are working on the ground.

"Railway traffic has been stabilized, critical infrastructure is gradually returning to work," Kuleba said.

"The enemy's goal is obvious - Russia is trying to weaponize cold and darkness. The enemy wants to disrupt the heating season and paralyze the work of Ukrzaliznytsia, which remains a critical artery of the country. We continue to restore and move forward - despite everything," the Vice Prime Minister emphasized.

Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz03.10.25, 13:33 • 53857 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Dmytro Kuleba
Kramatorsk
Poltava
Lviv
Sumy
Kharkiv