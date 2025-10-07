Russia again attacked energy and railway infrastructure overnight, power outages in Poltava and Sumy - Deputy Prime Minister

Russian troops attacked energy and railway infrastructure in Poltava and Sumy regions overnight, including a locomotive depot in Poltava, causing power outages in Poltava and Sumy, and train delays, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Russia is once again hitting energy and railway infrastructure. Overnight - massive attacks in Poltava and Sumy regions. - Kuleba wrote.

"In Poltava, a locomotive depot, power supply distance, and traction substations were hit. Administrative and warehouse premises, rolling stock were damaged," the Vice Prime Minister said.

According to him, fires broke out there, which were extinguished by rescuers, and there were no casualties.

"Due to the attack, trains Kharkiv-Lviv, Lviv-Kharkiv, Kramatorsk-Lviv were temporarily delayed - now all are on the move," the official continued.

"As a result of the hits, an energy facility was damaged - more than a thousand households in Poltava and surrounding settlements remained without electricity," Kuleba noted. "A similar situation in Sumy - damage to residential buildings and power outages in part of the city were recorded."

According to him, emergency response headquarters are working on the ground.

"Railway traffic has been stabilized, critical infrastructure is gradually returning to work," Kuleba said.

"The enemy's goal is obvious - Russia is trying to weaponize cold and darkness. The enemy wants to disrupt the heating season and paralyze the work of Ukrzaliznytsia, which remains a critical artery of the country. We continue to restore and move forward - despite everything," the Vice Prime Minister emphasized.

Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz