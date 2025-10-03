Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz

$41.280.05
Exclusive
09:51 AM
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
06:22 AM
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
06:14 AM
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Exclusive
October 2, 01:45 PM
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
The US is pressuring Greece to sell some Mirage fighters to Ukraine through the PURL mechanism
October 3, 01:14 AM
Over 20 flights canceled at Munich airport due to unknown drones - Reuters
October 3, 01:34 AM
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coast
October 3, 03:34 AM
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter
05:32 AM
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
07:40 AM
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM
October garden work: what crops to plant for winter05:32 AM • 25841 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 43142 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 51127 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
07:40 AM
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
October 2, 01:33 PM
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in Hollywood
October 1, 09:58 AM
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchair
October 1, 07:33 AM
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion Week
September 30, 06:48 PM
Financial Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59

Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

The enemy launched the largest massive strike on the gas production assets of the Naftogaz Group in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. As a result of the attack, a significant part of the facilities was damaged, some of the destruction is critical.

Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz

Russian troops carried out the largest massive attack on gas production infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale war, Naftogaz Group reported on Friday, indicating that this enemy strike is aimed exclusively at disrupting the heating season, writes UNN.

On the night of October 3, the Russians launched the largest massive attack on the gas production assets of the Naftogaz Group since the beginning of the full-scale war. 35 missiles, including a significant number of ballistic ones, and 60 drones were fired at facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Some were shot down. Unfortunately, not all of them

- reported Naftogaz.

Number of gas production facilities in Poltava region stopped operations due to Russian attack - DTEK
03.10.25, 10:55

"Targeted terror against civilian objects that ensure the extraction and preparation of gas used to ensure the normal life of people. No military sense. Another manifestation of Russian meanness, aimed exclusively at disrupting the heating season and depriving us of the opportunity to heat Ukrainian homes in winter. As a result of this attack, a significant part of our facilities has been damaged. Some of the destructions are critical," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Currently, Naftogaz specialists, the State Emergency Service and other emergency services are reportedly working at the site.

"The elimination of the consequences of the strike is ongoing. We are working with Ukraine's partners to ensure that the response to this strike and its impact on the overall situation is prompt and sufficient. Terror must not achieve its goal anywhere," Koretsky emphasized.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
03.10.25, 10:29

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
Naftogaz
Ukraine