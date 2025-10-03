Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz

Russian troops carried out the largest massive attack on gas production infrastructure since the beginning of the full-scale war, Naftogaz Group reported on Friday, indicating that this enemy strike is aimed exclusively at disrupting the heating season, writes UNN.

On the night of October 3, the Russians launched the largest massive attack on the gas production assets of the Naftogaz Group since the beginning of the full-scale war. 35 missiles, including a significant number of ballistic ones, and 60 drones were fired at facilities in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Some were shot down. Unfortunately, not all of them - reported Naftogaz.

Number of gas production facilities in Poltava region stopped operations due to Russian attack - DTEK

"Targeted terror against civilian objects that ensure the extraction and preparation of gas used to ensure the normal life of people. No military sense. Another manifestation of Russian meanness, aimed exclusively at disrupting the heating season and depriving us of the opportunity to heat Ukrainian homes in winter. As a result of this attack, a significant part of our facilities has been damaged. Some of the destructions are critical," said Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine".

Currently, Naftogaz specialists, the State Emergency Service and other emergency services are reportedly working at the site.

"The elimination of the consequences of the strike is ongoing. We are working with Ukraine's partners to ensure that the response to this strike and its impact on the overall situation is prompt and sufficient. Terror must not achieve its goal anywhere," Koretsky emphasized.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire