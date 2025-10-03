Number of gas production facilities in Poltava region stopped operations due to Russian attack - DTEK

A number of gas production facilities in Poltava region stopped operations due to a night attack by Russian troops, reported DTEK energy company on Friday on social networks, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy once again attacked DTEK Naftogaz's energy infrastructure with drones and missiles. As a result of the attack, the operation of a number of gas production facilities in Poltava region was stopped. - reported DTEK energy company.

Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damaged

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service, Poltava region came under a massive combined attack by Russians - enemy missiles and drones flew into the region at night.

"State Emergency Service rescuers came under a repeated missile attack while eliminating the consequences of the shelling. A fire truck was damaged. Fortunately, the emergency workers were not injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

In total, due to hits and debris in the region, as indicated, "energy infrastructure facilities, industrial enterprises and private households were damaged." In several communities, windows were broken, roofs and power lines were damaged.

All fires, as reported, have been extinguished.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire