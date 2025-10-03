$41.220.08
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - Zelenskyy
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
Number of gas production facilities in Poltava region stopped operations due to Russian attack - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

During the night, the enemy attacked DTEK Naftogaz's energy infrastructure with drones and missiles. The operation of a number of gas production facilities in Poltava region has been suspended.

Number of gas production facilities in Poltava region stopped operations due to Russian attack - DTEK

A number of gas production facilities in Poltava region stopped operations due to a night attack by Russian troops, reported DTEK energy company on Friday on social networks, writes UNN.

At night, the enemy once again attacked DTEK Naftogaz's energy infrastructure with drones and missiles. As a result of the attack, the operation of a number of gas production facilities in Poltava region was stopped.

- reported DTEK energy company.

Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damaged

Addition

According to the State Emergency Service, Poltava region came under a massive combined attack by Russians - enemy missiles and drones flew into the region at night.

"State Emergency Service rescuers came under a repeated missile attack while eliminating the consequences of the shelling. A fire truck was damaged. Fortunately, the emergency workers were not injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

In total, due to hits and debris in the region, as indicated, "energy infrastructure facilities, industrial enterprises and private households were damaged." In several communities, windows were broken, roofs and power lines were damaged.

All fires, as reported, have been extinguished.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya
DTEK