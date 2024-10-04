Occupants shelled Sumy region 82 times: 8 people were wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 41686 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100801 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162876 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135636 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141805 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138411 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180150 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111997 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171102 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104707 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140374 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140160 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89221 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107832 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109966 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162876 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180150 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171102 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198524 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187533 views
Actual people
Actual places
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140160 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140374 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145785 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137262 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154210 views
Occupants shelled Sumy region 82 times: 8 people were wounded

Occupants shelled Sumy region 82 times: 8 people were wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20636 views

Enemy troops fired 82 times at Sumy region, 160 explosions were recorded. They attacked 13 communities, using various types of weapons, including anti-aircraft guns and drones. In Sumy, 8 people were wounded.

Aggressor forces fired 82 times at Sumy region, resulting in 160 explosions. There are victims. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Sumy, Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Myropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne and Seredina-Buda communities came under enemy fire.

Seredina-Budska: mortar shelling (3 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (1 explosion).

Esmanska: launches of UAS (6 explosions), mortar attacks (12 explosions), FPV drone strikes (5 explosions) and artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Bilopilska: launches of multiple rocket launchers (8 explosions) and mortar shelling (8 explosions).

Rechkivska: KAB attack (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska: shelling with artillery (11 explosions), mortars (15 explosions), and UAV drops of explosive ordnance (7 explosions).

Shalyhinska: FPV drone strikes (7 explosions).

Sumy: attack with the use of a Geranium-2 UAV (1 explosion). As a result of the attack, 8 people were injured.

Khotynsk: launches of CABs (3 explosions) and drops of HE from UAVs (3 explosions).

Mykolaivska: launches of KAB (2 explosions).

Novoslobidska: FPV drone strikes (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: FPV attacks by drones (3 explosions), artillery shelling (13 explosions), UAV drops of explosives (12 explosions).

Miropilska: attacks from multiple rocket launchers (25 explosions).

Hlukhivska: FPV drone strike (1 explosion) and launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle (3 explosions).

Yunakivska: KAB launches (2 explosions).

39 attacks in Sumy region: 45 explosions, dead and wounded01.10.24, 23:34 • 40621 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
bilopilliaBilopillia
shahed-131Shahed 131
khotynKhotyn
mykolaivMykolaiv
sumySums

