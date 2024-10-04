Occupants shelled Sumy region 82 times: 8 people were wounded

Aggressor forces fired 82 times at Sumy region, resulting in 160 explosions. There are victims. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

Sumy, Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Myropil, Bilopil, River, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Novoslobid, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne and Seredina-Buda communities came under enemy fire.

Seredina-Budska: mortar shelling (3 explosions) and FPV drone attacks (1 explosion).

Esmanska: launches of UAS (6 explosions), mortar attacks (12 explosions), FPV drone strikes (5 explosions) and artillery shelling (4 explosions).

Bilopilska: launches of multiple rocket launchers (8 explosions) and mortar shelling (8 explosions).

Rechkivska: KAB attack (2 explosions).

Krasnopilska: shelling with artillery (11 explosions), mortars (15 explosions), and UAV drops of explosive ordnance (7 explosions).

Shalyhinska: FPV drone strikes (7 explosions).

Sumy: attack with the use of a Geranium-2 UAV (1 explosion). As a result of the attack, 8 people were injured.

Khotynsk: launches of CABs (3 explosions) and drops of HE from UAVs (3 explosions).

Mykolaivska: launches of KAB (2 explosions).

Novoslobidska: FPV drone strikes (3 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: FPV attacks by drones (3 explosions), artillery shelling (13 explosions), UAV drops of explosives (12 explosions).

Miropilska: attacks from multiple rocket launchers (25 explosions).

Hlukhivska: FPV drone strike (1 explosion) and launch of an unmanned aerial vehicle (3 explosions).

Yunakivska: KAB launches (2 explosions).

