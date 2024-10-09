Sumy region under enemy fire: shelling killed two people

During the day, enemy troops fired 22 times in Sumy region. Unfortunately, 2 people died as a result of this aggression. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Among the affected communities were Mykolaivka, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Myropil, River, Bilopil, Krasnopil and Novoslobid.

In Krasnopilska community, the launch of guided aerial bombs was detected, resulting in one explosion, as well as six explosions from AGS grenade launcher attacks. In Khotyn community, there were three explosions caused by the launch of an UXO, while Novoslobidska community suffered two explosions from an UXO attack.

Mykolaivska, Yunakivska and Richkivska communities were also shelled, with one explosion recorded in each of these areas. In Bilopilska community, there were eight explosions caused by launches of unmanned aerial vehicles and one by an FPV drone strike. Miropilska community also suffered an FPV drone attack with one explosion.

In addition, this morning, as a result of an air strike from an enemy aircraft, four explosions occurred on the territory of the Esman community, killing two local residents.

