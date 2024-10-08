Couple killed in Russian air strikes in Sumy region

The invaders attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community in Sumy region with CABs.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

On October 8, 2024, at about 04:20 a.m., using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped, according to preliminary data, guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of the Shostka district of Sumy region. As a result of the enemy's attack, a married couple - a 38-year-old husband and a 35-year-old wife - were killed in their own home.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

Russian troops conducted 2809 attacks in Donetsk region, using aerial bombs. One person was killed and 12 were wounded, including two children. Dozens of civilian objects were damaged.

Occupants strike 392 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are wounded