Occupants strike 392 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are wounded

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 41830 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100813 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162897 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135648 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141810 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138415 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180157 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111998 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171110 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104707 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140383 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140170 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 89286 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107842 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109976 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162897 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180157 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171110 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198531 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187540 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140170 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140383 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145785 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137263 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154212 views
Occupants strike 392 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28724 views

Enemy troops carried out 392 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. The shelling damaged infrastructure and injured 6 people.

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 392 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Terrorist troops conducted 9 air strikes, targeting Zaporizhzhia, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka. In addition, 225 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were also 13 attacks from multiple rocket launchers that hit Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka. A total of 145 artillery attacks were made, covering the territories of Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Preobrazhenka.

As a result of these attacks, 16 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were received. Unfortunately, 5 men and one woman were injured as a result of this aggression.

Air Force warns of high-speed target in Zaporizhzhia08.10.24, 05:51 • 104696 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
huliaipoleGulyaypole
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

