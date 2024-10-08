Occupants strike 392 times in Zaporizhzhia region: there are wounded

Over the past day, the occupiers carried out 392 attacks on 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

Terrorist troops conducted 9 air strikes, targeting Zaporizhzhia, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka and Novodarivka. In addition, 225 unmanned aerial vehicles of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novodarivka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were also 13 attacks from multiple rocket launchers that hit Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Malynivka and Mala Tokmachka. A total of 145 artillery attacks were made, covering the territories of Lobkove, Kamianske, Huliaipol, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Preobrazhenka.

As a result of these attacks, 16 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure were received. Unfortunately, 5 men and one woman were injured as a result of this aggression.

Air Force warns of high-speed target in Zaporizhzhia