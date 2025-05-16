$41.540.04
USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media
07:31 PM • 7602 views

USA-Ukraine-Turkey and Russia-Ukraine-Turkey: Trilateral talks on the agenda in Istanbul tomorrow - Media

06:19 PM • 16944 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 54589 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 50722 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 90498 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 107410 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 160073 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 147644 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

May 14, 01:55 PM • 304523 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

Exclusive
May 14, 01:50 PM • 104548 views

""He wants to expand his powers to the heavens": Yanchenko explained why the head of ARMA Duma is resisting the reform"

"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Gianni Infantino the support for Ukraine and the importance of a ceasefire. He emphasized the need for diplomacy to end the war.

"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked FIFA President Gianni Infantino for supporting Ukraine and called to "work together" to achieve a ceasefire and peace as soon as possible. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of state.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about a conversation with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the head of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Shevchenko.

I spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and football legend Andriy Shevchenko. Sport always has a great impact on societies and countries around the world. And we greatly appreciate such a strong voice in support of Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace.

- Zelenskyy said in a post.

The head of state also emphasized the importance of working together to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and a worthy end to the war, noting that diplomacy matters.

"Moscow must start taking real steps to end the war, not imitating it," the President of Ukraine added.

In conclusion, Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked FIFA for supporting Ukrainians, including athletes and children.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that Russia's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup could contribute to peace in Ukraine. Russia has been suspended from FIFA and UEFA competitions following the invasion.

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year29.04.25, 10:02 • 197655 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarSports
Andriy Shevchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
