"We need to work together for peace": Zelenskyy thanked the FIFA president for his support

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked FIFA President Gianni Infantino for supporting Ukraine and called to "work together" to achieve a ceasefire and peace as soon as possible. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of state.

Details

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about a conversation with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the head of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Shevchenko.

I spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and football legend Andriy Shevchenko. Sport always has a great impact on societies and countries around the world. And we greatly appreciate such a strong voice in support of Ukraine and achieving a just and lasting peace. - Zelenskyy said in a post.

The head of state also emphasized the importance of working together to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and a worthy end to the war, noting that diplomacy matters.

"Moscow must start taking real steps to end the war, not imitating it," the President of Ukraine added.

In conclusion, Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked FIFA for supporting Ukrainians, including athletes and children.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that Russia's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup could contribute to peace in Ukraine. Russia has been suspended from FIFA and UEFA competitions following the invasion.

