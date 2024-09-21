In Sumy region 2 “Shaheds” were shot down, 17 hostile attacks overnight, one casualty

In Sumy region, 2 enemy Shahed attack drones were destroyed overnight. Overnight, Russian troops fired 17 times at the region, 76 explosions were recorded. A person died in the Myropilska community. This was reported on Saturday by the Sumy RMA, UNN reports.

Last night, on September 21, two enemy Shaheeds were destroyed by Sumy Air Defense Forces - RMA reported on Telegram.

Details

According to the RMA, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 17 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 76 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Miropilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Trostyanetska, Burynska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

The enemy attacked Bilopilska (2 explosions), Burynska (1 explosion) communities with CABMs, attacked Esmanska community with an unguided aerial missile (UAS) (3 explosions). An attack by a Shahed UAV was recorded in Trostyanets community (2 explosions).

In Myropilska community, as indicated, there was a tank shelling (20 explosions) and shelling from MLRS (24 explosions). "A civilian was killed," the RMA reported. An unexploded aerial vehicle was also launched (1 explosion).

5 missiles and 11 out of 16 Shaheds were destroyed over Ukraine at night, 5 drones were lost as a result of electronic warfare