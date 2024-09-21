5 missiles and 11 out of 16 Shaheds were destroyed over Ukraine at night, 5 drones were lost as a result of electronic warfare

At night, 5 X-59/69 guided missiles and 11 Shahed drones were destroyed in the sky over Ukraine, 5 more drones were lost as a result of electronic warfare, the enemy also attacked with four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of September 21, as indicated, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 25 enemy air attack vehicles. The occupiers attacked the Dnipro region with four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and Rostov region and five X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the TOT in Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy also launched 16 Shahed-type attack UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk, Russia.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 5 X-59/69 guided missiles and 11 attack UAVs were shot down. Another five drones were lost due to electronic warfare countermeasures - the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

Air defense was reportedly operating in Dnipro, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.