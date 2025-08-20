In Sumy region, 12 people, including children, were injured as a result of massive shelling by the Russian Federation: photos of the consequences

In Sumy region, as a result of a massive Russian drone attack, 12 people were injured, including children. An apartment building and private houses were damaged. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to UNN.

As a result of the attack, 12 people were injured, including two children. - the report says.

It is noted that an apartment building, 13 private houses, an outbuilding, and a garage were damaged.

Investigative and operational groups and police explosives experts immediately arrived at the impact sites. Law enforcement officers thoroughly inspected the territory, documented the consequences of the crime, collected material evidence, and assisted the victims.

Recall

On the night of August 20, the Okhtyrka community in Sumy region was shelled by enemy attack drones. Fires broke out at the impact sites.