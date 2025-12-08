Most of Sumy is without power due to a massive drone attack on the energy system - MCA

As a result of a massive attack by Russian kamikaze drones on the city of Sumy, most of the regional center is without power, as the city's energy system came under attack. This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kryvosheienko, the city's water utility is switching to backup power, and healthcare facilities are operating on generators.

Measures to eliminate the consequences are complicated by the ongoing air danger. Stay in safe places – noted the head of the MVA.

