Most of Sumy is without power due to a massive drone attack on the energy system - MCA

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
07:50 PM • 304 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
06:20 PM • 3584 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
05:26 PM • 9306 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 15435 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 18386 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 25848 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 30029 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 29124 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17757 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 30702 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0.8m/s
88%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - mediaDecember 8, 01:08 PM • 8204 views
Russian Prosecutor's Office accused Zaluzhnyi, Yermak, Poroshenko, and other Ukrainian politicians and military leadership of "genocide"December 8, 01:43 PM • 6030 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 12374 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 5996 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 6404 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 6506 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 30029 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 29124 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 30702 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 38380 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 6168 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 38380 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 55786 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 66025 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 66760 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
YouTube
TikTok
Social network

Most of Sumy is without power due to a massive drone attack on the energy system - MCA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Most of Sumy is without power due to a massive attack by Russian kamikaze drones on the city's energy system. The city's water utility is switching to backup power, and healthcare facilities are operating on generators.

Most of Sumy is without power due to a massive drone attack on the energy system - MCA

As a result of a massive attack by Russian kamikaze drones on the city of Sumy, most of the regional center is without power, as the city's energy system came under attack. This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhiy Kryvosheienko, on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

According to Kryvosheienko, the city's water utility is switching to backup power, and healthcare facilities are operating on generators.

Measures to eliminate the consequences are complicated by the ongoing air danger. Stay in safe places 

– noted the head of the MVA.

Russian UAVs attacked Okhtyrka community in Sumy region: five civilians in hospital08.12.25, 01:24 • 3744 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Okhtyrka