Man in Okhtyrka took a hostage and threatened with a grenade: he was detained during a special operation

In Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, police and the SBU rescued a woman who was held hostage by her husband, who threatened to detonate a grenade. The offender was detained, weapons were seized, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the region reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Law enforcement officers conducted a successful special operation to detain an armed man who threatened to detonate a grenade and held a hostage. Thanks to the professional actions of the police and the Security Service of Ukraine, casualties were avoided and citizens' safety was ensured - the SBU reported.

According to the investigation, the 36-year-old resident of Okhtyrka became a suspect in criminal proceedings regarding extortion (Article 189 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and spreading criminal influence (Article 255-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

"During an attempt to conduct a sanctioned search, the man locked himself in the house, threatening to detonate a grenade and took his 24-year-old cohabitant hostage," the police said.

Negotiations with the man began. During them, police and SBU officers managed to free the hostage and seize the grenade from the offender, preventing a possible explosion. After this, the man was detained.

During a search of the offender's house, law enforcement officers found and seized: a grenade with a fuse, a grenade launcher grenade, two automatic rifles, ammunition, parts of a pistol, and other material evidence.

On this fact, investigators initiated proceedings under Articles 263 (illegal handling of weapons), 147 (hostage-taking), and 345 (threat or violence against a law enforcement officer) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of notifying the offender of suspicion is currently being decided.

