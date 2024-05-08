The enemy fired 19 times at the border of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions over the last day: 77 explosions were heard

Russian troops fired 19 times yesterday at the border areas of Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions, 77 explosions were recorded. The enemy opened fire with mortars, grenade launchers, artillery, MLRS, self-propelled artillery systems, and attacked with a UAV, the "North" operational command reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Russian invaders continue to shell the border areas of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. A total of 19 attacks (77 explosions) were registered over the day, using various types of weapons - Severstal reported.

In Chernihiv region, hostile attacks were recorded:

in Semenivka community: Karpovychi - 7 explosions, probably 122-mm artillery; Yanzhulivka - 8 explosions, probably MLRS.

in the Snova community: Kliusy - 10 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.



In of Sumy region was recorded yesterday:

in Sumy region: came under enemy fire from possibly 120 mm mortars , Veselivka (11 explosions); Basivka (8 explosions); Pavlivka (4 explosions); Yunakivka (26 explosions); Zapsil (2 explosions); Myropilske (2 explosions); Khotin (7 explosions, a private house was damaged by the shelling); Iskryskivka (1 explosion, probably a drone).

The Russians also shelled Bilopillia, 6 explosions were heard. The shelling damaged 6 apartment buildings and civilian infrastructure.

in Okhtyrka district: Popivka - 10 explosions, probably an 82-mm mortar.

in Shostka district: Sopych - 2 attacks: 8 explosions, probably 120 mm mortar.



In Kharkiv region , Russian Federation shelling was recorded in Oleksandrivka of Bohodukhiv district: - 2 explosions, probably a 120 mm mortar.

Information about the destruction, deaths or injuries among the local population is being updated.

Russians attacked Kherson's civilian railroad infrastructure: the station and tracks were damaged