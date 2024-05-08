Russians attacked Kherson's civilian railroad infrastructure: the station and tracks were damaged

This morning, the Russian army attacked Kherson's civilian railroad infrastructure, damaging the city's train station and railroad tracks. The Kyiv - Kherson - Kyiv train was temporarily restricted to Mykolaiv. This was reported on Wednesday by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN reports.

Ukrzaliznytsia is again in the enemy's crosshairs! On the morning of May 8, a terrorist country attacked civilian railway infrastructure in Kherson. As a result of enemy strikes, the tracks and the city's train station were damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

As noted, the movement of the train No. 121/122 Kyiv - Kherson - Kyiv has been temporarily restricted to Mykolaiv. From there, passengers will be transported to Kherson and back by bus.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that all 99 passengers are now safe.

The rest of Ukrzaliznytsia's trains continue to run on schedule.

