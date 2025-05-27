$41.570.06
Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options
Exclusive
08:04 AM • 14376 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 72271 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 157465 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 144299 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 158507 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 154039 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 110146 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 98872 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 88892 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 82777 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

Russians dropped a KAB on civilian infrastructure in Sumy region: civilians were injured, including a minor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 396 views

Russian troops launched an air strike on civilian infrastructure in the Okhtyrka community. A man, his wife and their 17-year-old daughter who were traveling in a car were injured.

Russians dropped a KAB on civilian infrastructure in Sumy region: civilians were injured, including a minor

In the Sumy region, Russian troops launched an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of the Okhtyrka community, with 3 people reported wounded, including a minor, the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the regional prosecutor's office reported on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

"The enemy launched an air strike on the territory of the Okhtyrka community. There are wounded civilians. Cars were damaged. The consequences of the enemy's strike are being clarified," the Sumy Regional Military Administration said in Telegram.

According to the prosecutor's office, on May 27, at about 11:20, the enemy dropped, according to preliminary data, a guided aerial bomb on the civilian infrastructure of the Okhtyrka community.

"As a result of the enemy's attack, a 44-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife and their 17-year-old daughter, who were traveling in a vehicle, were wounded," the statement said.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

According to the RMA, as a result of Russian shelling of the region over the past day, there are dead and wounded civilians - in the Mykolaiv community, a local resident (born in 1958) died as a result of a missile strike, 2 civilians were wounded (born in 1951 and 1980). During the day, from the morning of May 26 to the morning of May 27, Russian troops carried out more than 120 shellings of 35 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

Over the past day, the enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, MLRS and dropping VOGs from UAVs: almost 20 KAB strikes; almost 40 MLRS strikes; more than 30 VOG drops from UAVs. The enemy also launched UAV and FPV drone strikes on the territory of Sumy region.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: an administrative building was damaged in the Velykopysarivka community; a house of culture was destroyed in the Krasnopillia community; 6 private residential buildings, 4 outbuildings, and civil infrastructure objects were damaged in the Mykolaiv community; 2 private households were damaged in the Khotyn community; a private household caught fire in the Bilopillia community; non-residential premises, an administrative building, 7 private houses, an apartment building, cars, and a civil infrastructure object were damaged in the Sumy community.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Okhtyrka
