Sumy came under a series of Russian strikes overnight, causing a fire at an industrial enterprise

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 34991 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 105447 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 95350 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 112971 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 121937 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 91063 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 90627 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 86509 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 81626 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 86355 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Popular news

A scheduled bus was shelled in Kharkiv: what is known

May 26, 08:32 PM • 24346 views

Germany has not changed the restrictions on the range of strikes on Russia - Vice Chancellor

May 26, 11:45 PM • 47601 views

Residents of two districts of Kyiv may be left without water on Tuesday: explanation of the KMDA

12:50 AM • 25200 views

ISW: Russia is increasing the production of "Shaheds" and increasing missile stockpiles, preparing for a long war against Ukraine and NATO

01:27 AM • 12270 views

Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address

01:58 AM • 2994 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 72391 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 463431 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 497531 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 447488 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 537391 views
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

May 26, 04:12 PM • 32786 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

May 26, 03:51 PM • 57577 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 182021 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 287401 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 118270 views
Sumy came under a series of Russian strikes overnight, causing a fire at an industrial enterprise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

Overnight, Sumy was subjected to a series of Russian UAV and guided aerial bomb strikes. There are destructions, including a fire at an industrial enterprise and damage to residential buildings, but, preliminarily, there are no casualties.

Sumy came under a series of Russian strikes overnight, causing a fire at an industrial enterprise

Sumy was subjected to a series of attacks by Russian troops at night, there is destruction, a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise, the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the enemy attacked Sumy," the RMA noted in Telegram.

"At night, the enemy launched a series of attacks on Sumy," the State Emergency Service reported.

According to Serhiy Kryvosheenko, head of the Sumy MBA, the enemy used UAVs and KABs.

"At about 1:30 a.m., a building of an industrial enterprise caught fire as a result of a UAV hit, and transport was also damaged there. At approximately 4:30 a.m., as a result of an enemy air strike in another part of Sumy, at least 7 private houses and one two-story building, as well as cars, were damaged," the RMA said.

As the State Emergency Service clarified, Russian drones initially targeted a non-residential building, causing partial destruction of the roof and a subsequent fire. The fire has been extinguished. Also, according to the State Emergency Service, Russian aviation struck the residential sector of the regional center.

"Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the Russian strike," the State Emergency Service reported, noting that first aid was provided to people and fire outbreaks were eliminated.

"Preliminary, in both cases, there were no casualties," the RMA noted.

Battles for Sumy and Kharkiv will begin: Zhorin pointed out the main dangers of Putin's "buffer zone"23.05.25, 18:13 • 18837 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sums
