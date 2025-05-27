Sumy came under a series of Russian strikes overnight, causing a fire at an industrial enterprise

Sumy was subjected to a series of attacks by Russian troops at night, there is destruction, a fire broke out at an industrial enterprise, the Sumy Regional Military Administration and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"At night and in the morning, the enemy attacked Sumy," the RMA noted in Telegram.

"At night, the enemy launched a series of attacks on Sumy," the State Emergency Service reported.

According to Serhiy Kryvosheenko, head of the Sumy MBA, the enemy used UAVs and KABs.

"At about 1:30 a.m., a building of an industrial enterprise caught fire as a result of a UAV hit, and transport was also damaged there. At approximately 4:30 a.m., as a result of an enemy air strike in another part of Sumy, at least 7 private houses and one two-story building, as well as cars, were damaged," the RMA said.

As the State Emergency Service clarified, Russian drones initially targeted a non-residential building, causing partial destruction of the roof and a subsequent fire. The fire has been extinguished. Also, according to the State Emergency Service, Russian aviation struck the residential sector of the regional center.



"Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the Russian strike," the State Emergency Service reported, noting that first aid was provided to people and fire outbreaks were eliminated.

"Preliminary, in both cases, there were no casualties," the RMA noted.

