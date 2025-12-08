Attack on Sumy region: the number of wounded from the enemy strike on a 9-story building in Okhtyrka increased to seven

$42.180.00
December 7, 05:16 PM
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Popular news
Enemy strikes on Kharkiv region: three people killed, ten injured
December 7, 07:15 PM
Gas explosion in Odesa region: two injured
December 7, 07:47 PM
Trump's son: father may withdraw from Ukraine negotiations if peace attempts fail
December 7, 08:25 PM
Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump - The Guardian
December 7, 11:00 PM
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"
02:06 AM
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice
December 6, 12:23 PM
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
December 5, 05:32 PM
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
December 5, 11:30 AM
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 11:17 AM
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
December 5, 06:30 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Petr Pavel
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
France
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
December 5, 12:40 PM
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
December 5, 06:50 AM
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
December 4, 02:10 PM
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
December 4, 08:53 AM
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
December 3, 09:06 AM
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
Heating

Attack on Sumy region: the number of wounded from the enemy strike on a 9-story building in Okhtyrka increased to seven

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

In the Sumy region, an enemy strike on a high-rise building in Okhtyrka resulted in seven people being wounded. Two were hospitalized, and five received outpatient care.

Attack on Sumy region: the number of wounded from the enemy strike on a 9-story building in Okhtyrka increased to seven

The number of injured as a result of the enemy attack on Okhtyrka (Sumy region) has increased to seven. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the enemy hit a multi-story building. The building suffered extensive damage. Some residents, hearing the threat, managed to go down to the basement, while others were unblocked from the damaged floors.

All people were taken to the hospital. Two were hospitalized – they are under the supervision of doctors. Five were given assistance and released for outpatient treatment.

- Hryhorov said.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service clarified that Russian troops attacked a 9-story building in Okhtyrka with UAVs. A fire broke out in apartments from the 2nd to the 5th floors.

Simultaneously with extinguishing the fire, rescuers evacuated 35 residents. Another 7 people, including 1 child, were unblocked from damaged premises. Due to the threat of repeated enemy attacks, work had to be temporarily suspended. Despite the difficulties, all burning foci were eliminated. The dismantling of damaged structures continues.

- the State Emergency Service reported.

As reported by the National Police, an investigative and operational group, police explosives experts, and emergency services are working at the scene of the strike. Law enforcement officers are inspecting the strike site, seizing the remains of the unmanned aerial vehicle, and recording the damage.

Recall

On the night of Monday, December 8, Russia attacked the Okhtyrka community of Sumy region with three attack UAVs.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Okhtyrka
State Emergency Service of Ukraine