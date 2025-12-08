Attack on Sumy region: the number of wounded from the enemy strike on a 9-story building in Okhtyrka increased to seven

The number of injured as a result of the enemy attack on Okhtyrka (Sumy region) has increased to seven. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

According to him, the enemy hit a multi-story building. The building suffered extensive damage. Some residents, hearing the threat, managed to go down to the basement, while others were unblocked from the damaged floors.

All people were taken to the hospital. Two were hospitalized – they are under the supervision of doctors. Five were given assistance and released for outpatient treatment. - Hryhorov said.

Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service clarified that Russian troops attacked a 9-story building in Okhtyrka with UAVs. A fire broke out in apartments from the 2nd to the 5th floors.

Simultaneously with extinguishing the fire, rescuers evacuated 35 residents. Another 7 people, including 1 child, were unblocked from damaged premises. Due to the threat of repeated enemy attacks, work had to be temporarily suspended. Despite the difficulties, all burning foci were eliminated. The dismantling of damaged structures continues. - the State Emergency Service reported.

As reported by the National Police, an investigative and operational group, police explosives experts, and emergency services are working at the scene of the strike. Law enforcement officers are inspecting the strike site, seizing the remains of the unmanned aerial vehicle, and recording the damage.

On the night of Monday, December 8, Russia attacked the Okhtyrka community of Sumy region with three attack UAVs.

