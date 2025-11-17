Russia destroyed the Khrushchev estate in Sumy region – a monument associated with Shevchenko

On Monday night, Russian troops attacked the village of Lifino in the Sumy region, destroying the Khrushchev estate – one of the most valuable architectural monuments in the region. This was reported by architect and local historian Ihor Tytarenko on his Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

According to Tytarenko, the object, which had been decaying for years due to indifference, has now been virtually wiped out by the strikes of the Russian army.

It was one of the most interesting pearls of the Sumy region… and completely destroyed by the Russian army – Tytarenko wrote.

The estate had high historical value: Taras Shevchenko once stayed here, leaving sketches and etudes in the house. The architectural complex included an underground part with a tunnel, and the facades and interiors were decorated with unique wooden carved elements, which are now completely lost. Only the stone frame survived.

The local historian emphasizes that even in its ruined state, the object needs protection.

The remains must be preserved and conserved for future restoration… the state must continue to protect even destroyed cultural heritage sites – the local historian wrote.

Russians stole over 170 cultural artifacts in occupied territories - HUR