Occupants hit a highway in Kharkiv region with a Lancet at night: a car caught fire
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled two districts of the Kharkiv region. At night, a Lancet drone struck the Kharkiv-Bohodukhiv-Okhtyrka highway, setting a car on fire. One man was killed by an explosive device.
Russian troops shelled two districts of Kharkiv region overnight, including a Lancet drone strike on the Kharkiv-Bohodukhiv-Okhtyrka highway at night. There were no casualties. One person was killed in the region due to an explosion on an unknown explosive device, RMA head Oleh Syniehubov said on Friday, UNN reports .
According to Sinegubov, no attacks on Kharkiv were recorded over the day. The Russian army fired in the region:
- October 18 02:13 Bohodukhiv district, Bohodukhiv TG, Shcherbaky village, Kharkiv-Bohodukhiv-Okhtyrka highway. A car was on fire as a result of a Lancet UAV strike.
- 11:30 Chuhuiv district, Starosaltivska TG, Staryi Saltiv village, bridge over Siverskyi Donets river. Shelling of the CAB, hit the water. There was no information about the victims.
- 11:30 Chuhuiv district, Vovchansk TG, Buhaivka village. The building of the restaurant was damaged by the shelling of the KAB, one of the premises of the complex was completely destroyed.
The head of the RMA also said that a 44-year-old man was killed in Vasyshcheve of Bezlyudivska TG as a result of an explosion on an unknown explosive device in a forest belt.
According to the head of the RMA, 245 people (including 29 children) were evacuated from Kupyansk and Borivske in 24 hours.
