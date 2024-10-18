In Kherson region, Russians hit a coffee shop and a shopping center: three wounded overnight
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked 12 settlements in Kherson region, hitting a coffee shop and a shopping center. Three people were injured in the attacks, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
Russian troops shelled 12 settlements in Kherson region yesterday, on October 17. As a result of the enemy's attacks, three people were injured and some buildings were damaged. This was reported on Friday by the head of the RMA, Alexander Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
According to Prokudin, Kizomys, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Stanislav, Beryslav, Odradokamyanka, Novovorontsovka, Novoraysk and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day.
the Russian military hit a coffee shop and a commercial establishment; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 2 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding and private cars.
"Due to Russian aggression, 3 people were injured," Prokudin wrote.
