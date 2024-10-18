Russian troops strike 234 times at 9 settlements in Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers attacked Robotyno, Lyubkove, Hulyaypole and other villages of Zaporizhzhia. Aviation, UAVs, MLRS and artillery were used, and residential buildings and infrastructure were destroyed.
On October 17, the enemy struck 234 times at Robotyno, Lyubkove, Gulyaypol, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novomykolaivka and Levadne. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.
During the day, the occupants struck 234 times at 9 localities in Zaporizhzhia region. There were 4 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured,
Details
- Russian troops carried out 3 air strikes on Robotyno.
- 118 UAVs of various modifications attacked Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
- Lobkove, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka and Robotyne were hit by 8 attacks from multiple rocket launchers.
- 105 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Lobkove, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne and Novomykolaivka.
