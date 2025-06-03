ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
June 2, 06:59 PM • 21040 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 46466 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 83499 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 94849 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 168429 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 164381 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 162375 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210651 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 214373 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123280 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
0.9m/s
84%
750mm
Popular news

"Idiots": Zelenskyy sharply reacted to the Russian proposal for a ceasefire for two or three days

June 2, 05:29 PM • 2486 views

Withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from 4 regions, neutrality and holding elections: Russian media published a "peace memorandum" that the Russian Federation handed over to Ukraine

June 2, 05:41 PM • 8056 views

Trump reacted to Ukraine's attack on Russian airfields

June 2, 06:36 PM • 5896 views

Another step towards the European free roaming zone: Zelenskyy signed the law

June 2, 07:39 PM • 4440 views

"Despite Russia's attempts": Sybiha congratulated Annalena Baerbock on her election as President of the UN General Assembly

08:44 PM • 7170 views
Publications

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 21040 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 168429 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 335974 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 378067 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 391379 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

Mark Rutte

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

United States

Turkey

Donetsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 129227 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 135884 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 214583 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 154285 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 183473 views
Actual

The Guardian

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

Tupolev Tu-22M

Tu-160

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1654 views

Russia did not provide Ukraine with a draft memorandum before the meeting in Istanbul, which delayed negotiations. Russia continues to demand significant territorial and political concessions from Ukraine.

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

Russia's refusal to provide Ukraine with its draft "memorandum" with terms of peaceful settlement before the meeting of the two delegations in Istanbul caused the "unproductiveness" of the meeting and further delayed the negotiation process. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts also point out that the Russian version of the "memorandum" reflects the Kremlin's long-standing public demands for Ukraine to make significant territorial and political concessions, while Russia is not taking any steps in response.

The Russian memorandum is permeated with its long-standing demand that any peaceful settlement should be aimed at addressing the "root causes" of the war allegedly foreseen by Russia. ... These conditions mean demands for regime change, the establishment of a pro-Russian proxy government in Ukraine, and significant restrictions on Ukraine's ability to defend itself against future Russian aggression.

- noted in ISW.

""We need a couple more measures and they will try to behave like people": Zelenskyy commented on the behavior of the Russian delegation during the negotiations02.06.25, 20:52 • 2314 views

They also point out that Ukraine currently controls about twenty percent of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, including five large cities (Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk).

Russian forces have not demonstrated the ability to capture cities of this size since the beginning of 2022, and the Russian military is almost certainly unable to conduct a successful offensive operation to capture one of these cities after three years of war and degradation.

- the material says.

Analysts conclude that Russia remains committed to demands that are nothing less than Ukraine's complete capitulation. At the same time, the Kremlin will continue to strive to achieve this goal as long as the Russian dictator believes that Russia can inflict a military defeat on Ukraine.

Let us remind you

On the eve of the talks in Istanbul, the second round of talks between Ukraine and Russia took place. During this meeting, the parties exchanged memoranda in which each outlined their vision of a peaceful settlement of the aggressive war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation, said that the parties agreed to carry out another exchange of prisoners of war. At the same time, the focus will be on the seriously wounded and young soldiers.

Umerov: Russia is creating a "diplomacy image" instead of real actions towards peace 03.06.25, 00:30 • 1178 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9