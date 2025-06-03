Umerov: Russia is creating a "picture of diplomacy" instead of real actions for peace

The Russians are once again dragging out the time, trying to create a "picture of diplomacy" for the United States without real action. This was written on Facebook by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, reports UNN.

Details

He reminded that the Ukrainian side had submitted documents to the Russians regarding its vision of a peaceful settlement in advance, while the "memorandum" from the Russian Federation appeared only during the meeting.

Which created the preconditions for this meeting not to produce the results needed to end the war - Umerov noted.

According to him, Russia rejects even the very idea of stopping the killings.

That is why we appeal to the world: we need pressure for a real peace, not an imitation of negotiations - the Minister of Defense emphasized.

He added that Ukraine "remains on the positions of strength, principle and common sense".

"We want peace. But not at any cost. And not on the terms of the aggressor," Umerov summarized.

Recall

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, said that only today, June 2, during the negotiations of the delegations in Istanbul, Russia handed over to Ukraine its "memorandum" on the ceasefire.

Later, Axios, citing Umerov, reported that the Kremlin's position remains virtually unchanged: the aggressor country demands the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the regions it has already partially occupied.

