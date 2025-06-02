""We need a couple more measures and they will try to behave like people": Zelenskyy commented on the behavior of the Russian delegation during the negotiations

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that the Russian delegation at the negotiations behaved a little calmer than before, but the impudence has not disappeared. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of President Zelenskyy.

"The delegation behaved, as I was told, a little calmer than it was, but the impudence... well, you know what it is, so it is. Therefore - impudent people... well, they behaved a little more modestly. Well... let's see, maybe we need a couple more measures and they will try to behave like people," Zelenskyy said.

"Idiots": Zelenskyy sharply reacted to the Russian proposal for a ceasefire for two or three days

Let us remind

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul lasted more than an hour. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an exchange of prisoners of war, focusing on the seriously wounded and young people. The Ukrainian side initiated another meeting with Russia between June 20 and 30.