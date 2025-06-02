"Idiots": Zelenskyy sharply reacted to the Russian proposal for a ceasefire for two or three days

$41.530.00
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on
06:59 PM • 52 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

02:39 PM • 24172 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

02:21 PM • 67079 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

01:07 PM • 78655 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 147089 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 160429 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 159633 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 210008 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 213914 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 123128 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

Popular news

Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul coordinated its positions with European partners before negotiations with Russia

June 2, 09:10 AM • 35479 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia with the participation of Turkey have started in Istanbul - MFA

June 2, 11:45 AM • 153468 views

A possible forgery of documents about convicts has been exposed in the Kyiv pre-trial detention center, an investigation has been launched - Ombudsman

June 2, 12:24 PM • 32759 views

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: Russian media announce the third round "in a while"

01:22 PM • 52099 views

Former German Foreign Minister Baerbock heads the UN General Assembly

03:15 PM • 23873 views
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

06:59 PM • 32 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 147063 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 327328 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 369981 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 383095 views
"Idiots": Zelenskyy sharply reacted to the Russian proposal for a ceasefire for two or three days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1476 views

The President of Ukraine announced that the Russians want a ceasefire for a few days. Also, according to him, a new exchange of prisoners is being prepared.

"Idiots": Zelenskyy sharply reacted to the Russian proposal for a ceasefire for two or three days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians want a ceasefire for two or three days to collect the bodies of the dead. The Ukrainian leader stressed that a ceasefire is necessary to prevent deaths, reports UNN.

They want a ceasefire for two or three days to collect the dead from the battlefield. I think they are idiots, because a ceasefire is needed to avoid deaths 

- Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul agreed on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers - Umerov02.06.25, 17:13 • 1708 views

Addition

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul on June 2 ended, lasting more than an hour.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the negotiations in Istanbul have ended, and, according to him, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners is being prepared.

The Ukrainian side also reported that Ukraine at the negotiations in Istanbul handed over a list of children to Russia for return and is awaiting a response.

The negotiations were scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., but their start became known more than an hour and a half later than planned.

Ukraine had previously handed over to Russia a document with ceasefire conditions, but the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and was going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting.

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks in more than three years took place in Istanbul. In particular, an agreement was reached on the exchange of "1000 for 1000", which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
