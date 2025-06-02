"Idiots": Zelenskyy sharply reacted to the Russian proposal for a ceasefire for two or three days

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians want a ceasefire for two or three days to collect the bodies of the dead. The Ukrainian leader stressed that a ceasefire is necessary to prevent deaths, reports UNN.

They want a ceasefire for two or three days to collect the dead from the battlefield. I think they are idiots, because a ceasefire is needed to avoid deaths - Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul agreed on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of dead soldiers - Umerov

Addition

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine at the Çırağan Palace in Istanbul on June 2 ended, lasting more than an hour.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the negotiations in Istanbul have ended, and, according to him, a new large-scale exchange of prisoners is being prepared.

The Ukrainian side also reported that Ukraine at the negotiations in Istanbul handed over a list of children to Russia for return and is awaiting a response.

The negotiations were scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., but their start became known more than an hour and a half later than planned.

Ukraine had previously handed over to Russia a document with ceasefire conditions, but the Kremlin, in turn, did not provide feedback and was going to show the "memorandum" only during the meeting.

On May 16, the first direct Ukrainian-Russian talks in more than three years took place in Istanbul. In particular, an agreement was reached on the exchange of "1000 for 1000", which lasted in three stages and ended on May 25.