A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

In the Russian Nizhny Novgorod region, an explosion occurred at the "Zavolzhsky Motor Plant" (ZMZ) on the night of June 3, after which a powerful fire broke out. This is reported by UNN with reference to local public pages.

Details

According to SHOT, one man is known to have been injured - he has severe burns.

A strong explosion was heard from the ZMZ side and a glow from the fire was visible. Preliminary, a truck with a tank that was on the territory of the plant exploded. The flames quickly spread to the production workshop - writes the media.

Later it became known that the explosion and ignition of the truck with the tank occurred in a workshop with chemicals. Then the flames quickly spread to the roof of the workshop.

Reference

The Zavolzhsky Motor Plant specializes in the production of automobile gasoline and diesel engines.

Context

After a large-scale SBU operation "Cobweb", there is an increasing concern in Russian society about the safety of vehicles, in particular trucks. According to media reports, a mass inspection of trucks has begun throughout the Russian Federation, resulting in huge traffic jams on the highways.

The enemy felt in practice - "retribution is inevitable": SBU Head Malyuk told about the special operation "Web"