The enemy felt in practice - "retribution is inevitable": SBU Head Malyuk told about the special operation "Web"

Over the past day, Ukrainian drones hit targets at 4 military airfields of the Russian Federation. 41 Russian aircraft were under attack, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160. Head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk, spoke about the results of Operation Spider Web, the duration of its preparation, and also emphasized the legality of the operation, explaining the neutralization of the enemy's military targets.

Details

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the unprecedented special operation to simultaneously destroy four military airfields resulted in the destruction of 41 aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3 and Tu-160.

According to the Head of the SBU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk, he personally headed the working team that prepared the Spider Web special operation for more than a year and a half. This task was set by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He (Zelenskyy) personally supervised the special operation prepared by the Security Service. The enemy bombed our country almost every night from these planes, and today he felt in reality that "retribution is inevitable." The SBU is doing and will do everything possible to protect Ukraine and stop Russian shelling – Vasyl Malyuk noted.

As a result of the operation, the drones worked out targets at 4 military airfields in Russia at once:

«Belaya»;

«Dyagilevo»;

«Olenya";

«Ivanovo».

The SBU emphasizes in its post that it was possible to hit the largest number of enemy aircraft at once.

In general, it is about hitting 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation. It was not just a devastating blow to enemy aviation, but a serious slap in the face to the power and terrorist essence of the Russian Federation – Vasyl Malyuk emphasizes.

At the same time, the estimated cost of the enemy's strategic aviation hit is more than 7 billion US dollars.

According to Vasyl Malyuk, it was military targets that were destroyed.

Our strikes will last exactly as long as Russia terrorizes Ukrainians with missiles and Shaheds - Vasyl Malyuk emphasized.

According to the SBU, the Spider Web special operation took place simultaneously in three time zones. It is indicated that its implementation was an extremely difficult task from a logistical point of view.

Initially, the SBU transferred fpv drones to Russia, and then mobile wooden houses. Already on the territory of the Russian Federation, the drones were hidden under the roofs of the houses, placed on trucks. At the right moment, the roofs of the houses were opened remotely, and the drones flew to hit the designated targets - Russian bombers. - conveys a post of the Security Service of Ukraine.

"The enemy thought that he could bomb Ukraine with impunity and endlessly and kill Ukrainians. But this is not the case. We will respond to Russian terror and destroy the enemy everywhere - at sea, in the air and on land," the SBU chief added.

Let us remind you

As a result of the SBU special operation "Spider Web" on June 1, at least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko following the results of the SBU special operation "Spider Web".

According to media reports, Kyiv informed Washington about the details of Operation Spider Web before it began. At the same time, the White House denied information about awareness of the special operation.