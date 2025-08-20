Russians attacked Okhtyrka community in Sumy region: there are casualties - OVA

$41.260.08
August 19, 12:26 PM • 52412 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 86376 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 80909 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 79143 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 49607 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 33997 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 98185 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 73616 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 86761 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103938 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Fico stated the necessity of territorial changes to end Russia's war in Ukraine
USA deported first Ukrainian refugees
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plans
Poland explained the absence of its representative at the meeting in Washington
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump

Exclusive

August 19, 12:13 PM • 86378 views
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 86378 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 80910 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 79144 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipes
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plans
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
Russians attacked Okhtyrka community in Sumy region: there are casualties - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

During the night, the Okhtyrka community in Sumy region was shelled by attack drones. Fires broke out at the impact sites, and medical assistance is being provided to the injured.

Russians attacked Okhtyrka community in Sumy region: there are casualties - OVA

On the night of August 20, the Okhtyrka community in Sumy region was shelled by enemy attack drones. Fires broke out at the sites of impact, and medical assistance is being provided to the injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Enemy attack drones attacked the private sector. Fires at the sites of impact

- Hryhorov reported.

According to information from the OVA, the private sector was hit. There are reports of injured people who are currently seeking medical assistance. Preliminary, there were no fatalities. All emergency services are involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Russians attacked Sumy community with a drone at night: a woman was injured19.08.25, 08:47 • 3102 views

Veronika Marchenko

War
Sumy Oblast
Okhtyrka
Unmanned aerial vehicle