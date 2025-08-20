Russians attacked Okhtyrka community in Sumy region: there are casualties - OVA

On the night of August 20, the Okhtyrka community in Sumy region was shelled by enemy attack drones. Fires broke out at the sites of impact, and medical assistance is being provided to the injured. This was reported by the head of the Sumy OVA, Oleh Hryhorov, according to UNN.

Enemy attack drones attacked the private sector. Fires at the sites of impact - Hryhorov reported.

According to information from the OVA, the private sector was hit. There are reports of injured people who are currently seeking medical assistance. Preliminary, there were no fatalities. All emergency services are involved in eliminating the consequences of the attack.

