Russians attacked Sumy community with a drone at night: a woman was injured

05:19 AM
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Trump suspended talks with European leaders for a call with Putin - BILD
August 18, 08:45 PM
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White House
August 18, 09:48 PM
And let the whole world wait: Trump called Putin during White House talks - Axios
August 18, 09:50 PM
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial Times
August 18, 10:11 PM
Confusion in the White House: Trump couldn't find the President of Finland, who was sitting right in front of him
02:57 AM
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened
August 18, 10:51 AM
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays
August 18, 09:00 AM
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf club
05:54 AM
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raised
August 18, 05:45 PM
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid
August 17, 11:21 AM
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly
August 17, 07:47 AM
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond park
August 16, 07:05 AM
Russians attacked Sumy community with a drone at night: a woman was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 604 views

In the Sumy community, a UAV hit a residential building, a 62-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Over 60 shellings were recorded in 16 communities of Sumy region during the day.

Russians attacked Sumy community with a drone at night: a woman was injured

In the Sumy region, Russian troops struck the Sumy community with a drone overnight, injuring a woman, Sumy OVA head Oleh Hryhorov reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

In the Sumy community, a 62-year-old woman was injured due to a UAV strike. She experienced an acute stress reaction. Medics provided assistance on site, without hospitalization.

- Hryhorov wrote.

Thus, after midnight, the head of the OVA reported that "about an hour ago, an enemy UAV hit a residential building in the Pishchansky старостат of the Sumy community, and the house caught fire from the impact."

Hryhorov indicated that in the 24 hours leading up to the morning of August 19, more than 60 shellings were recorded in the Sumy region across 31 settlements in 16 communities. Damage was reported in seven communities. Specifically, Sumy – infrastructure facilities, a multi-story building, private houses; Kyrykivska – an infrastructure facility; Vilshanska – a private household, an infrastructure facility. The air raid alarm lasted 19 hours and 15 minutes.

Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: details about the consequences emerged
18.08.25, 10:20

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast