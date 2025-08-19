Russians attacked Sumy community with a drone at night: a woman was injured

In the Sumy region, Russian troops struck the Sumy community with a drone overnight, injuring a woman, Sumy OVA head Oleh Hryhorov reported on Tuesday on Telegram, writes UNN.

In the Sumy community, a 62-year-old woman was injured due to a UAV strike. She experienced an acute stress reaction. Medics provided assistance on site, without hospitalization. - Hryhorov wrote.

Thus, after midnight, the head of the OVA reported that "about an hour ago, an enemy UAV hit a residential building in the Pishchansky старостат of the Sumy community, and the house caught fire from the impact."

Hryhorov indicated that in the 24 hours leading up to the morning of August 19, more than 60 shellings were recorded in the Sumy region across 31 settlements in 16 communities. Damage was reported in seven communities. Specifically, Sumy – infrastructure facilities, a multi-story building, private houses; Kyrykivska – an infrastructure facility; Vilshanska – a private household, an infrastructure facility. The air raid alarm lasted 19 hours and 15 minutes.

