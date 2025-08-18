Sumy and the region came under attack by Russian drones: civilian infrastructure damaged

Sumy and Shostka community were subjected to a massive drone attack by Russian troops overnight, civilian infrastructure was attacked in the Sumy community, fires broke out, there is damage, Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, and Serhiy Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, reported on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Sumy suffered a massive UAV attack. As a result of the hit, there is a fire in a non-residential building. The consequences are being clarified. - Kryvosheienko wrote.

As the head of the Regional Military Administration Hryhorov clarified, "this night the Russians continued to attack the Sumy community. Previously, the enemy purposefully hit civilian infrastructure with four attack UAVs." "As a result of the hits, a fire broke out, a non-residential building is burning. The threat of repeated attacks complicates the elimination of the consequences. Previously, there were no casualties, but information regarding the injured and the extent of the damage is being clarified," Hryhorov wrote at night.

In the morning, the head of the Regional Military Administration noted that "this night, the Shostka community was also attacked by enemy UAVs. "The enemy hit two starostyn districts. As a result of the attack, a residential building caught fire, and other civilian objects - non-residential buildings - were also damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured."

The head of the City Military Administration Kryvosheienko reported that "in the morning, the Pishchansky starostyn district was attacked by UAVs. As a result of the hit, a residential building was damaged: windows, doors were broken, and the roof was damaged. No casualties."

Addition

According to data from the Sumy Regional Military Administration, during the day, from the morning of August 17 to the morning of August 18, Russian troops carried out up to 90 shellings of 37 settlements in 14 territorial communities of the region. The largest number of shellings was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, dropping VOGs from UAVs: 30 KAB strikes; more than 10 VOG drops from UAVs. The enemy also carried out FPV drone strikes, UAVs, and a missile strike on the territory of Sumy region. As a result of Russian shelling of the region's territory, 2 civilians were wounded over the past day.