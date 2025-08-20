In Okhtyrka, 14 people have already been injured in the Russian attack, including a family with three children

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
August 19, 12:26 PM • 56746 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 100228 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 90238 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 87424 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 55406 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 35434 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 99502 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 74196 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 87048 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 104147 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
2m/s
55%
747mm
Popular news
After meeting with Zelenskyy and European leaders, Trump called Orban to find out why he is blocking Ukraine's movement towards the EU - MediaAugust 19, 08:26 PM • 6202 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to UkraineAugust 19, 09:51 PM • 6130 views
Zelenskyy changed his style for the meeting with Trump: the black suit became a "talisman of happiness" and "hope for peace"August 19, 10:02 PM • 7702 views
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNS12:13 AM • 6234 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator Blumenthal02:28 AM • 8744 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 100216 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 90224 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 87415 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 69968 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on UkraineAugust 19, 10:33 AM • 55402 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Karoline Leavitt
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Van der Bellen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 18913 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 54776 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 118029 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 69526 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 125361 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Elections
Cruise missile
World War II
TikTok

In Okhtyrka, 14 people have already been injured in the Russian attack, including a family with three children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 854 views

Russian troops attacked Okhtyrka with 15 drones on August 20, 2025. At least 13 houses were damaged, 14 people sought medical attention, including a family with three children.

In Okhtyrka, 14 people have already been injured in the Russian attack, including a family with three children

In the Sumy region, as a result of a massive night drone attack by Russian troops on Okhtyrka, 14 people have already been reported injured, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 20, from 00:05 to 00:18, the occupiers attacked, according to preliminary data, the private sector in the city of Okhtyrka, Sumy region, with 15 drones.

14 people sought medical attention, including a family with three children - 5-month-old, 4-year-old, and 6-year-old boys

- reported the prosecutor's office.

At least 13 houses were damaged or destroyed, as indicated.

In Sumy region, 12 people, including children, were injured as a result of massive shelling by the Russian Federation: photos of the consequences20.08.25, 06:55 • 2014 views

Julia Shramko

War
Child
Sumy Oblast
Okhtyrka
Unmanned aerial vehicle