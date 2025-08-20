In Okhtyrka, 14 people have already been injured in the Russian attack, including a family with three children

In the Sumy region, as a result of a massive night drone attack by Russian troops on Okhtyrka, 14 people have already been reported injured, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office announced on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on August 20, from 00:05 to 00:18, the occupiers attacked, according to preliminary data, the private sector in the city of Okhtyrka, Sumy region, with 15 drones.

14 people sought medical attention, including a family with three children - 5-month-old, 4-year-old, and 6-year-old boys - reported the prosecutor's office.

At least 13 houses were damaged or destroyed, as indicated.

