In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter

In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a female driver accidentally killed her own daughter, confusing something while driving the car. This was reported to UNN by law enforcement agencies.

The incident occurred in the courtyard of a residential building. The woman, who was driving a Toyota Rav4, confused something in the controls and started reversing. After that, she hit her 15-year-old daughter with the open door.

The girl fell and got under the wheels of the car. The child died in the hospital from the injuries sustained. An investigation into all circumstances of the incident is currently underway.

