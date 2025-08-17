$41.450.00
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

In Oleksandriia, a female driver of a Toyota Rav4, while reversing, hit her 15-year-old daughter with an open door. The girl fell under the car's wheels and died in the hospital from her injuries.

In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter

In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a female driver accidentally killed her own daughter, confusing something while driving the car. This was reported to UNN by law enforcement agencies.

The incident occurred in the courtyard of a residential building. The woman, who was driving a Toyota Rav4, confused something in the controls and started reversing. After that, she hit her 15-year-old daughter with the open door.

The girl fell and got under the wheels of the car. The child died in the hospital from the injuries sustained. An investigation into all circumstances of the incident is currently underway. 

Recall

A fatal accident involving three cars occurred on the Kharkiv-Okhtyrka highway. Two Hyundai passengers died, and the driver, in a state of emotional shock, committed suicide.

A woman committed suicide, also killing her child, by jumping from the 19th floor in Kharkiv.

Kathleen Folbigg spent 20 years in prison after a jury found she killed sons Caleb and Patrick, and daughters Sarah and Laura over a decade. 

Lilia Podolyak

