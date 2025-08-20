"All of these are demonstrative strikes" - Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack that hit a gas distribution station in Odesa region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's night attack, including a "treacherous strike on a gas distribution station in Odesa region," stating that "all of these are demonstrative strikes," UNN writes.

Details

"Tonight, 14 people were wounded due to a drone strike on Okhtyrka in Sumy region. A family with wounded children – 5 months, 4 years, 6 years old – sought help after the shelling. In Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, a KAB strike damaged five apartment buildings, and at least three people are still under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing. There was also a treacherous strike on a gas distribution station in Odesa region. There were also shellings in Chernihiv region, Kharkiv region, Poltava region. In total, more than 60 drones and a ballistic missile," Zelenskyy reported on social media.

All of these are demonstrative strikes that only confirm the need for pressure on Moscow, the need for new sanctions and duties until diplomacy works fully. I thank all partners who help stop this Russian war. Together with the USA, Europe, and everyone who wants peace, we work every day to ensure security. We need strong security guarantees to ensure a truly reliable and lasting peace. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

