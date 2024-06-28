Murder of 86-year-old pensioner solved: 47-year-old man faces life in prison

A murder that took place last year has been solved in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy region. A 47-year-old man is suspected of an attack that led to the death of an 86-year-old pensioner. The attacker inflicted numerous stab wounds on the victim, for which he faces life imprisonment. This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, reports UNN.

Details

A brutal murder that took place last year in the city of Okhtyrka has been solved in Sumy region. The police served a notice of suspicion to a 47-year-old man on June 27, 2024, for the attack that led to the death of an 86-year-old pensioner. The attacker stabbed the pensioner numerous times in the neck and torso after taking his valuables.

Law enforcement agencies have gathered enough evidence to convict the suspect of this crime. The man had previous convictions, including for robbery, so he faces life imprisonment on the new charges.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Okhtyrka District Police Department.

Sumy region: 19 Russian attacks in one day, enemy missile strike killed one person, wounded four