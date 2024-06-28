Murder of 86-year-old pensioner solved: 47-year-old man faces life in prison

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 45617 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 51604 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 75446 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 163889 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 210728 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 130541 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 360604 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 179850 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148623 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197440 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.2m/s
45%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 26135 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 38376 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 45192 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 53091 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 36996 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 45617 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 40108 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 51604 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 56017 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 75446 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 1750 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 10675 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 32235 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 34256 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 47434 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Murder of 86-year-old pensioner solved: 47-year-old man faces life in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 19905 views

A 47-year-old man with a previous conviction faces life in prison for brutally beating an 86-year-old pensioner during a robbery in Okhtyrka, Sumy region, last year.

Murder of 86-year-old pensioner solved: 47-year-old man faces life in prison

A murder that took place last year has been solved in the Okhtyrka district of Sumy region. A 47-year-old man is suspected of an attack that led to the death of an 86-year-old pensioner. The attacker inflicted numerous stab wounds on the victim, for which he faces life imprisonment. This is reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy region, reports UNN.

Details

A brutal murder that took place last year in the city of Okhtyrka has been solved in Sumy region. The police served a notice of suspicion to a 47-year-old man on June 27, 2024, for the attack that led to the death of an 86-year-old pensioner. The attacker stabbed the pensioner numerous times in the neck and torso after taking his valuables.

Law enforcement agencies have gathered enough evidence to convict the suspect of this crime. The man had previous convictions, including for robbery, so he faces life imprisonment on the new charges.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by the Okhtyrka District Police Department.

Sumy region: 19 Russian attacks in one day, enemy missile strike killed one person, wounded four14.06.24, 23:25 • 15359 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Okhtyrka
Brent
$68.49
Bitcoin
$83,990.00
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,112.94
Ethereum
$1,817.99