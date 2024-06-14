Sumy region: 19 Russian attacks in one day, enemy missile strike killed one person, wounded four

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Sumy region: 19 Russian attacks in one day, enemy missile strike killed one person, wounded four

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 19 times today, including a rocket attack on the Shostka community, where one person was killed and four were wounded, the Sumy RMA reported on Friday.

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 19 times today, including a rocket attack on the Shostka community, where one person was killed and four were wounded, the Sumy RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, Russians fired 19 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 38 explosions recorded," the RMA said in a Telegram post.

As noted, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Myropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Shostka communities were shelled:

  • Krasnopilska community: an enemy UAV dropped an explosive device from the territory of Russia (3 explosions). There were also mortar attacks (5 explosions). 
  • Myropilska community: the enemy fired from a mortar (2 explosions). 
  • Yunyakivska community: Russians fired from cannon artillery (3 explosions). 
  • Esman community: 1 hostile FPV drone attacked from the territory of Russia (1 explosion), damaging a social bus with 20 civilians, 3 of whom were injured. There were also other attacks by FPV drones (4 explosions) and shelling (4 explosions). 
  • Khotyn community: The enemy dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community and fired artillery (2 explosions). 
  • Shostka community: the enemy launched a rocket attack on the Shostka community. Preliminary, one person was killed, four were injured of varying severity. 
  • Shalygynska community: 1 enemy FPV drone attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation (1 explosion). Also, shelling with cannon artillery was recorded (5 explosions). 
  • Velykopysarivska community: there was a mortar attack (3 explosions).

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

