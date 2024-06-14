Sumy region: 19 Russian attacks in one day, enemy missile strike killed one person, wounded four

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 19 times today, including a rocket attack on the Shostka community, where one person was killed and four were wounded, the Sumy RMA reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"During the day, Russians fired 19 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. There were 38 explosions recorded," the RMA said in a Telegram post.

As noted, Khotyn, Yunakiv, Myropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, Shalyhyne, Esman, and Shostka communities were shelled:

Krasnopilska community: an enemy UAV dropped an explosive device from the territory of Russia (3 explosions). There were also mortar attacks (5 explosions).

Myropilska community: the enemy fired from a mortar (2 explosions).

Yunyakivska community: Russians fired from cannon artillery (3 explosions).

Esman community: 1 hostile FPV drone attacked from the territory of Russia (1 explosion), damaging a social bus with 20 civilians, 3 of whom were injured. There were also other attacks by FPV drones (4 explosions) and shelling (4 explosions).

Khotyn community: The enemy dropped 4 mines on the territory of the community and fired artillery (2 explosions).

Shostka community: the enemy launched a rocket attack on the Shostka community. Preliminary, one person was killed, four were injured of varying severity.

Shalygynska community: 1 enemy FPV drone attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation (1 explosion). Also, shelling with cannon artillery was recorded (5 explosions).

Velykopysarivska community: there was a mortar attack (3 explosions).

Hostile attack on a bus in Sumy region: prosecutors clarify the victims