Hostile attack on a bus in Sumy region: prosecutors clarify the victims

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 21386 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133024 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138403 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228465 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168274 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162020 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146866 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214503 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112819 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201273 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101694 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 49844 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 58549 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102137 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 84577 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228465 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214503 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201273 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227508 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215010 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 84577 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 102137 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156382 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155246 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159103 views
Hostile attack on a bus in Sumy region: prosecutors clarify the victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32264 views

Three civilians - a man and two women - were injured as a result of a hostile drone attack by Russian forces on a social bus carrying 20 people in Sumy region.

In Sumy region, a man and two women were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on a social bus with 20 civilians. According to preliminary information, the Russian army struck with an FPV drone. This was reported on Friday by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports

Details

According to prosecutors, on June 14, at about 8  am, the occupiers, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, attacked a social bus moving on the territory of the Esman community of Shostka district. According to preliminary data, the enemy used an FPV drone.

There was a driver and 19 passengers on the bus. Three of them were injured: A 62-year-old man, women aged 51 and 53. 

Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Region, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, three wounded women were reported as a result of a hostile attack on a social bus with more than 20 people in Shostka district of the region. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

