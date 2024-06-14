Hostile attack on a bus in Sumy region: prosecutors clarify the victims

In Sumy region, a man and two women were injured as a result of an enemy drone attack on a social bus with 20 civilians. According to preliminary information, the Russian army struck with an FPV drone. This was reported on Friday by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to prosecutors, on June 14, at about 8 am, the occupiers, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, attacked a social bus moving on the territory of the Esman community of Shostka district. According to preliminary data, the enemy used an FPV drone.

There was a driver and 19 passengers on the bus. Three of them were injured: A 62-year-old man, women aged 51 and 53.

Under the procedural supervision of the Shostka District Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Region, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier, three wounded women were reported as a result of a hostile attack on a social bus with more than 20 people in Shostka district of the region.