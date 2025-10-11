Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2025 National Selection Final: who will represent Ukraine and where to watch it

The final of the National Selection for Junior Eurovision 2025 will take place on October 12, and the winner will represent Ukraine at the competition in Tbilisi on December 13. Currently, 6 performers have reached the final and will present their compositions this Sunday, and the jury and audience will choose the winner, writes UNN.

Last year, Georgian performer Andria Putkaradze won Junior Eurovision 2024 in Madrid with the song "To My Mom". So, the final stage of Junior Eurovision 2025 will take place on December 13 in the Georgian capital Tbilisi, for the second time in history.

Last year, the Ukrainian representative, 12-year-old Artem Kotenko from Okhtyrka, Sumy region, who performed the song "Hear Me Now", took third place, securing Ukraine's best result in the last 11 years.

It is worth noting that this year's competition in Tbilisi will be held without journalist accreditation. The press and bloggers will cover the event without coordination and support from the organizers.

Contestants

The contestants will perform in the following order:

Likeriia Chyrva with the song "Not like everyone else";

Olga Nesterko will perform the composition "Cuckoo";

Sofia Nersesyan will present the song "Motanka";

The duo of Zlata Ivaniv and Vladyslav Vasytskyi will sing "Starry Hour";

Vsevolod Skryma will perform "Young heart";

Angelina Hlohus with the song "My Heart".

Where to watch

The final of the National Selection for Junior Eurovision 2025 can be watched on the official website junior.eurovision.ua and on the YouTube channel Eurovision Ukraine. The show will be broadcast with sign language translation: the songs will be performed by Anfisa Khudashova and Oleksandr Rudyk, and the show's dialogues will be translated by Tetiana Zhurkova and Lada Sokoliuk. Thus, the song contest will be accessible to viewers with hearing impairments.

Jury and hosts

The hosts of this year's National Selection final were Timur Miroshnychenko, the permanent commentator of the song contest in Ukraine, Ukrainian singer Masha Kondratenko, and Anna Tulyeva, the host of the Eurovision Ukraine video blog.

The jury included singer and songwriter Vlad Darwin, general producer of music channels "M1" and "M2" Natela Chkhartishvili-Zatsarynna, and singer Michelle Andrade.

The directing team of the National Selection was led by Anton Pozhydaiev, who acted as creative producer and stage director, and Danylo Diemekhin, stage director and choreographer. They jointly worked on staging the numbers for the finalists.

Voting in Diia

On October 10, the first stage of audience voting for the winner of the National Selection for Junior Eurovision 2025 began. You can vote through the Diia mobile application. The poll will last from 10:00 on October 10 to 10:00 on October 12. As before, the final result will be determined on a 50/50 basis: half of the score will be jury votes, and half will be audience voting.

The online audience voting will take place in two stages. The second stage will last from the performance of the first participant until the end of the performance of the last, and the show hosts will announce the beginning and end of the voting. During it, viewers will be able to re-support their favorite or change their choice.

Anyone aged 14 and over can cast a vote. To do this, you need to open the Diia application, select "Polls" in the "Services" section, and cast your vote for one of the six participants.

