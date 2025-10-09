Eurovision 2024 winner Nemo arrived in Kyiv ahead of the concert

The winner of Eurovision 2024, artist Nemo, arrived in Kyiv, where he walked through historical locations and recorded a video greeting for Ukrainian fans. The singer's concert will take place on October 10. The artist announced this on his Instagram, writes UNN.

Details

Nemo arrived in the capital of Ukraine and walked near St. Sophia Cathedral, admiring the architecture and atmosphere of the city. During the visit, the artist recorded a short video for fans, in which he shared his joy of being in Kyiv.

The artist's concert is scheduled for October 10, and fans are expecting a spectacular show with hits that brought him victory at Eurovision 2024.

