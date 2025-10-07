$41.340.11
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared together on the red carpet for the first time since their divorce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red carpet appearance together since their divorce at the premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in New York. Lopez starred in and executive produced the film alongside Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared together on the red carpet for the first time since their divorce

Former Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared together on the red carpet at the premiere of the film "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in New York. This is their first joint appearance since their official divorce in January, UNN reports, citing Page Six.

Details

Lopez and Affleck were cordial with each other when they were photographed. They chatted animatedly, exchanged smiles, and posed together for photographers. At one point, the actor gently placed his hand on her waist, helping her walk down the carpet.

56-year-old Jennifer impressed the public with a luxurious brown dress with a floral pattern and a black decorative element resembling spider legs, while 53-year-old Ben chose a classic dark blue suit.

Lopez not only played the lead role in the musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman" but also served as its executive producer alongside Affleck.

At the beginning of Jennifer's involvement in this... she was just going to give it her all, and she did. She worked incredibly hard. You can see all her many talents, she is a person who grew up on classic musicals

- said Affleck.

Meanwhile, in an interview with "Today" on Monday, Lopez noted that it was her ex-husband who ensured the film's creation.

If it weren't for Ben, the film wouldn't have been made, and I will always give him credit for that

– she said.

Lopez also said that making the film helped her get through a difficult period in her personal life.

"This film is about escapism. It's about how films and art save us in the most difficult times of our lives. And working on this project was a dream come true for me, which really helped me get through a difficult moment in my personal life," she shared.

The couple's divorce

Last month, the star of the series "Hustlers" recalled her high-profile divorce from Affleck and said that she is "a different person now."

It was the best thing that ever happened to me because it strengthened me

– the actress said on CBS News' "Sunday Morning."

She quickly explained: "It didn't change me. It helped me grow in ways I needed to, to become more self-aware."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that singer Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her first Christmas after her divorce from Ben Affleck in Aspen with her 16-year-old daughter Emme.

Alona Utkina

Culture
New York City