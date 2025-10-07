Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared together on the red carpet for the first time since their divorce

Former Hollywood couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared together on the red carpet at the premiere of the film "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in New York. This is their first joint appearance since their official divorce in January, UNN reports, citing Page Six.

Details

Lopez and Affleck were cordial with each other when they were photographed. They chatted animatedly, exchanged smiles, and posed together for photographers. At one point, the actor gently placed his hand on her waist, helping her walk down the carpet.

56-year-old Jennifer impressed the public with a luxurious brown dress with a floral pattern and a black decorative element resembling spider legs, while 53-year-old Ben chose a classic dark blue suit.

Lopez not only played the lead role in the musical "Kiss of the Spider Woman" but also served as its executive producer alongside Affleck.

At the beginning of Jennifer's involvement in this... she was just going to give it her all, and she did. She worked incredibly hard. You can see all her many talents, she is a person who grew up on classic musicals - said Affleck.

Meanwhile, in an interview with "Today" on Monday, Lopez noted that it was her ex-husband who ensured the film's creation.

If it weren't for Ben, the film wouldn't have been made, and I will always give him credit for that – she said.

Lopez also said that making the film helped her get through a difficult period in her personal life.

"This film is about escapism. It's about how films and art save us in the most difficult times of our lives. And working on this project was a dream come true for me, which really helped me get through a difficult moment in my personal life," she shared.

The couple's divorce

Last month, the star of the series "Hustlers" recalled her high-profile divorce from Affleck and said that she is "a different person now."

It was the best thing that ever happened to me because it strengthened me – the actress said on CBS News' "Sunday Morning."

She quickly explained: "It didn't change me. It helped me grow in ways I needed to, to become more self-aware."

Recall

