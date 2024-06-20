96 explosions were heard in Sumy region

Over the past day, the invaders carried out 22 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

A total of 96 explosions were recorded. Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Esmanskaya, Svesskaya, and Seredino-Budskaya communities were shelled.

Belopolskaya hromada: vog was dropped from a UAV (6 explosions) and an FPV drone attack was carried out.

Krasnopolskaya hromada: the enemy fired mortars (8 explosions) and artillery (14 explosions).

Esman community: barrel artillery (5 explosions), mortars (6 explosions), FPV Drone Strike (1 explosion) were recorded.

Khotyn community: FPV Drone Strike (1 explosion) and mortar attack (3 explosions).

Velikopisarevskaya hromada: the Russians fired artillery (16 explosions), mortars (7 explosions) and FPV drones (2 explosions).

Svesskaya hromada: vog was dropped from a UAV (5 explosions).

Nikolaev community: the enemy attacked from an FPV Drone (1 explosion).

Seredino-Budskaya hromada: 21 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the hromada.

