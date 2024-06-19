The Russian army attacked Sumy region at night with drones, mortars, grenade launchers and artillery: 33 explosions

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 10 times overnight using UAVs, artillery, mortars and grenade launchers, causing 33 explosions in 5 communities, the Sumy RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 33 explosions were recorded," RMA reported on Telegram.

Reportedly, Mykolaivska, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled:

Velykopysarivska community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion).

Yunakivska community: 8 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also an attack by an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Bilopilska community: dumping of explosives from a UAV (2 explosions) and shelling (4 explosions) were recorded.

Seredyna-Budska community: the enemy fired from mortars (4 explosions) and grenade launchers (12 explosions).

Mykolaivka community: an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

