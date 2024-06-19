The Russian army attacked Sumy region at night with drones, mortars, grenade launchers and artillery: 33 explosions

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 12 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 17008 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 153718 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148482 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 161606 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212103 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 246541 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152927 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371041 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183495 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 98417 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141414 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129261 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37187 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 55683 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 20 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 153740 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 129267 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 148499 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 141420 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12769 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13949 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17967 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19092 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 37194 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The Russian army attacked Sumy region at night with drones, mortars, grenade launchers and artillery: 33 explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27397 views

Russians shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 10 times, causing 33 explosions in Mykolaivka, Yunakivka, Bilopil, Velykopysarivka and Seredyna Budka communities using UAVs, artillery, mortars and grenade launchers.

The Russian army attacked Sumy region at night with drones, mortars, grenade launchers and artillery: 33 explosions

Russian troops shelled Sumy region 10 times overnight using UAVs, artillery, mortars and grenade launchers, causing 33 explosions in 5 communities, the Sumy RMA reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"At night and in the morning, Russians fired 10 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 33 explosions were recorded," RMA reported on Telegram.

Reportedly, Mykolaivska, Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Seredyna Budska communities were shelled:

  • Velykopysarivska community: an explosive ordnance was dropped from a UAV (1 explosion). 
  • Yunakivska community: 8 mines were dropped by Russians on the territory of the community. There was also an attack by an FPV drone (1 explosion). 
  • Bilopilska community: dumping of explosives from a UAV (2 explosions) and shelling (4 explosions) were recorded. 
  • Seredyna-Budska community: the enemy fired from mortars (4 explosions) and grenade launchers (12 explosions). 
  • Mykolaivka community: an FPV drone attack (1 explosion).

Evacuation of the population from the border areas continues in Sumy region: RMA provided details18.06.24, 20:24 • 39602 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sums
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91