Evacuation of the population from the border areas continues in Sumy region: RMA provided details

The evacuation of the population from the border areas of Sumy region has been going on since July last year. This was announced by the head of the Sumy RMA Volodymyr Artyukh on the air of "We are Ukraine", reports UNN.

Today, the population of 28 settlements within the five-kilometer border zone has completely left, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are managing these territories.

"The evacuation continues in other settlements. For example, evacuation was announced in Velyka Pysarivka, which suffered in March and April. Also in Seredina-Budska community in Shostka district, where the forced evacuation of children was also announced," said Artyukh.

He also noted that after assessing the situation, a decision was made to evacuate more remote settlements, such as Bilopillia and Vorozhba. As of June 18, almost 1,800 people, including more than 200 children, have been evacuated there.

"Evacuations are being carried out not only within the region but also to other regions of Ukraine, including Lviv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky and Zakarpattia oblasts. This is especially important during the summer vacation, when children are in safe conditions," emphasized the RMA chairman.

