Evacuation of the population from the border areas continues in Sumy region: RMA provided details

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11253 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 120139 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 124659 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 139329 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 199959 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239712 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147906 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370125 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182551 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149809 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 84793 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 118937 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 105666 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 21816 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 42219 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 120139 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 106147 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 124659 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 119383 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 139329 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 7712 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10297 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14589 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16007 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 22122 views
Evacuation of the population from the border areas continues in Sumy region: RMA provided details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 39602 views

The evacuation of the population from the border areas of Sumy region has been ongoing since July last year: 28 settlements within the five-kilometer border zone have been fully evacuated and are under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, while the evacuation of other settlements is ongoing.

Evacuation of the population from the border areas continues in Sumy region: RMA provided details

The evacuation of the population from the border areas of Sumy region has been going on since July last year. This was announced by the head of the Sumy RMA Volodymyr Artyukh on the air of "We are Ukraine", reports UNN.

Today, the population of 28 settlements within the five-kilometer border zone has completely left, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine are managing these territories.

"The evacuation continues in other settlements. For example, evacuation was announced in Velyka Pysarivka, which suffered in March and April. Also in Seredina-Budska community in Shostka district, where the forced evacuation of children was also announced," said Artyukh.

He also noted that after assessing the situation, a decision was made to evacuate more remote settlements, such as Bilopillia and Vorozhba. As of June 18, almost 1,800 people, including more than 200 children, have been evacuated there.

"Evacuations are being carried out not only within the region but also to other regions of Ukraine, including Lviv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky and Zakarpattia oblasts. This is especially important during the summer vacation, when children are in safe conditions," emphasized the RMA chairman.

Enemy troops shelled Sumy region 12 times, causing 38 explosions17.06.24, 22:14 • 59388 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shostka
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Khmelnytsky
Lviv
Poland
