Enemy troops shelled Sumy region 12 times, causing 38 explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 59388 views

During the day, the occupants fired 12 times at Sumy region, causing 38 explosions in the border areas and settlements of the region.

Enemy troops shelled Sumy region 12 times, causing 38 explosions

During the day, the occupiers shelled Sumy region 12 times, which caused 38 explosions in the region. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, russians fired 12 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 38 explosions were recorded. Mykolaiv, Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Esman communities were shelled

- Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Situation in the communities

Esmanska: russians struck with mortars (3 explosions) and carried out an FPV attack with drones (4 explosions).

Bilopilska: the enemy dropped 8 mines on the territory of the community. In addition, the enemy fired from an automatic grenade launcher (15 explosions).

Krasnopilska: the enemy dropped an explosive object from a UAV (1 explosion) and conducted mortar attacks (2 explosions).

Mykolaivska: militants used artillery (3 explosions).

Khotynske: terrorists' army conducted a mortar attack (2 explosions).

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

