Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 13985 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Occupants fired 12 times in Sumy region during the day, resulting in 25 explosions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64837 views

In Sumy region, the enemy fired 12 times at the border areas and localities, resulting in 25 explosions in several settlements.

Occupants fired 12 times in Sumy region during the day, resulting in 25 explosions

In the Sumy region, the occupiers fired 12 times during the day, which led to 25 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, russians fired 12 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 25 explosions were recorded. Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Miropilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyna-Budska communities were shelled

- Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Situation in the communities

Myropilska: russians attacked with FPV drones (3 explosions).

Bilopilska: the occupants used a UAV to drop VOG type ammunition (4 explosions). The enemy also attacked with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Esmanska: the enemy dropped 6 mines on the territory of the community.

Seredyno-Budska: the invader was shooting from mortars (4 explosions). 

Krasnopilska: the enemy army used a UAV to drop VOG type munitions (2 explosions) and shell (1 explosion).

Velykopysarivska: the aggressor fired from a mortar (2 explosions).

Yunakivska: the terrorist country struck with 2 FPV drones (2 explosions).

russians shelled 6 communities in Sumy region overnight, 26 explosions recorded15.06.24, 09:13 • 65715 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
