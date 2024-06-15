russians shelled 6 communities in Sumy region overnight, 26 explosions recorded

Hostile russian troops continue shelling the border areas of Sumy region. Over the past day, 6 communities were shelled. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

It is reported that at night and in the morning, russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 26 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Bilopil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled.

In Krasnopilska community, shelling with the use of 1 FPV drone (1 explosion), mortar shelling (1 explosion), and artillery shelling (1 explosion) were recorded.

Russians dropped 4 mines on the territory of the Bilopil community.

The enemy attacked Khotyn community with mortars, 10 explosions were recorded.

A mortar attack was carried out on the Velykopysarivska community (4 explosions).

In Esman community, there was shelling with the use of FPV drones (2 explosions).

FPV drone attacks were recorded in Seredyna Budska community (3 explosions).

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, russian troops have lost approximately 525,150 personnel and 7956 tanks. According to the General Staff, the enemy lost 1,090 people per day.

