Russian troops start massive shelling of Zaporizhzhia region, 10 settlements shelled
Kyiv • UNN
Russian forces carried out 437 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, drone attacks, MLRS and artillery shelling, which destroyed residential buildings, but did not result in any civilian casualties.
During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 437 times. 10 settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that Russian troops fired missiles at Zaporizhzhia district.
The enemy launched 5 air strikes on Huliaipol, Novoandriivka and Malynivka.
- 215 UAVs of various modifications attacked Magdalynivka, Hulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.
- 17 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.
- 199 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.
There were 14 reports of residential destruction. No civilians were injured.
