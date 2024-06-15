Russian troops start massive shelling of Zaporizhzhia region, 10 settlements shelled

During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 437 times. 10 settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops fired missiles at Zaporizhzhia district.

The enemy launched 5 air strikes on Huliaipol, Novoandriivka and Malynivka.

215 UAVs of various modifications attacked Magdalynivka, Hulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

17 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

199 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 14 reports of residential destruction. No civilians were injured.

