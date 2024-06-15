ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Russian troops start massive shelling of Zaporizhzhia region, 10 settlements shelled

Russian troops start massive shelling of Zaporizhzhia region, 10 settlements shelled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 111373 views

Russian forces carried out 437 attacks on 10 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region, including air strikes, drone attacks, MLRS and artillery shelling, which destroyed residential buildings, but did not result in any civilian casualties.

During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 437 times. 10 settlements were under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Russian troops fired missiles at Zaporizhzhia district.

The enemy launched 5 air strikes on Huliaipol, Novoandriivka and Malynivka.

  • 215 UAVs of various modifications attacked Magdalynivka, Hulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.
  • 17 MLRS attacks hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.
  • 199 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Huliaipol, Orikhove, Charivne,  Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 14 reports of residential destruction. No civilians were injured.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
huliaipoleGulyaypole
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

