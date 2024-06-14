Russian army strikes Zaporizhzhia with three Iskander-M missiles at night - Evlash

On the night of June 14, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine using "Shaheds", cruise and ballistic missiles, of which 3 Iskander-M missiles were used in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ilya Yevlash during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

"The enemy started their air attack last night at around 11 p.m., launching their Shahed UAVs. There were 17 of them in total, all 17 were destroyed by our Ukrainian Defense Forces. The enemy also used other types of weapons, including Iskander-M ballistic missiles in Zaporizhzhia, namely 3 missiles were used by the enemy from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Also, later, at about 3 a.m., the enemy used its strategic aviation, namely Tu-95MS aircraft, from the Saratov region and fired 10 cruise missiles. They entered the airspace of Ukraine from the territory of Sumy region and were mostly heading for western Ukraine," said Yevlash.

He noted that the occupiers have traditionally targeted critical and military infrastructure.

Yevlash also commented on the morning air raid alert.

"Around 6 a.m., the enemy launched an X-47 Kinzhal air-to-ground missile from the launch sites in the Tambov region. Actually, this target was quite fast, moving very quickly. It came from the north of Ukraine and headed to Khmelnytsky region, where it did not reach its target," added Yevlash.

Recall

On the night of June 14, 7 missiles and 17 attack drones were shot down.