Russia strikes at critical infrastructure in Sumy region: there are power outages
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of October 21, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure in the Romny district of Sumy region. As a result of the attack, several settlements were left without electricity, and restoration work is underway.
Last night, on October 21, the Russian army conducted an air strike on the critical infrastructure of the Romny district in Sumy region. As a result of the attack, a number of settlements were left without electricity. In total, at night and in the morning, the Russians fired 23 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region, the RMA reported on Monday, UNN reports.
Reportedly, 48 explosions were heard in Sumy region at night and in the morning. The Khotyn and Yunakivska communities and Romny district were shelled.
- Khotyn community: an explosive device was launched (2 explosions).
- Yunakivska community: the launch of an unexploded ordnance was recorded (1 explosion).
- Last night, on October 21, Russians launched an air strike on the critical infrastructure of the Romny district. As a result of the attack, several settlements were cut off from electricity.
Emergency services are reportedly working. Power supply is being restored.
Mandatory evacuation announced in 5 settlements of Sumy region06.09.24, 03:30 • 18384 views