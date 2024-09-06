Mandatory evacuation announced in 5 settlements of Sumy region

The decision to evacuate the city of Hlukhiv, the villages of Esman and Svesa in Shostka district, Manukhivka and Ivanivka villages in Konotop district of Sumy region was made at a meeting of the Defense Council, said the head of Sumy regional military administration Volodymyr Artyukh after a meeting of the coordination headquarters of Shostka district in Hlukhiv, reports UNN.

Details

“The intensity of enemy shelling of Hlukhiv, Esman and Svesa, which are currently suffering the most, has increased.

Given that the enemy conducts dozens of strikes every day, killing people and destroying infrastructure and housing, the Defense Council decided to expand the list of settlements to be evacuated. In particular, 5 more settlements in Shostka and Konotop districts are subject to mandatory evacuation: Hlukhiv, Esman, Svesa in Shostka district, Manukhivka and Ivanivka in Konotop district,” the telegram channel of the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported.

During a meeting of the coordination headquarters of Shostka district, Artyukh discussed with the participants the priority evacuation measures and the current security situation in the district.

According to him, the evacuation from the above five settlements of Shostka and Konotop districts will take place in several stages.

All five settlements are located within 10 km of the state border with Russia.

